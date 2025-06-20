Millions of Americans who have waited decades for fast internet connections will keep waiting after the Trump administration threw a $42 billion high-speed internet program into disarray.

The Commerce Department, which runs the massive Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, announced new rules in early June requiring states — some of which were ready to begin construction later this year — to solicit new bids from internet service providers.

The delay leaves millions of rural Americans stranded in places where health care is hard to access and telehealth is out of reach.

“This does monumental harm to rural America,” said Christopher Ali, a professor of telecommunications at Penn State.

The Biden-era program, known as BEAD, was hailed when created in 2021 as a national plan to bring fast internet to all, including millions in remote rural areas.

A yearlong KFF Health News investigation, with partner Gray Media’s InvestigateTV, found nearly 3 million people live in mostly rural counties that lack broadband as well as primary care and behavioral health care providers. In those same places, the analysis found, people live sicker and die earlier on average.

The program adopts a technology-neutral approach to “guarantee that American taxpayers obtain the greatest return on their broadband investment,” according to the June policy notice. The program previously prioritized the use of fiber-optic cable lines, but broadband experts like Ali said the new focus will make it easier for satellite-internet providers such as Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper to win federal funds.

“We are going to connect rural America with technologies that cannot possibly meet the needs of the next generation of digital users,” Ali said. “They’re going to be missing out.”

Republicans have criticized BEAD for taking too long, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick vowed in March to get rid of its “woke mandates.” The revamped “Benefit of the Bargain BEAD Program,” which was released with a fact sheet titled “Ending Biden’s Broadband Burdens,” includes eliminating some labor and employment requirements and obligations to perform climate analyses on projects.

The requirement for states to do a new round of bidding with internet service providers makes it unclear whether states will be able to connect high-speed internet to all homes, said Drew Garner, director of policy engagement at the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society.

Garner said the changes have caused “pure chaos” in state broadband offices. More than half the states have been knocked off their original timeline to deliver broadband to homes, he said.

The change also makes the program more competitive for satellite companies and wireless providers such as Verizon and T-Mobile, Garner said.

Garner analyzed in March what the possible increase in low-Earth-orbit satellites would mean for rural America. He found that fiber networks are generally more expensive to build but that satellites are more costly to maintain and “much more expensive” to consumers.

Signs advertising connectivity can be found in West Virginia and other states attached to poles and fences along roads where communities have not had broadband installed. (Sarah Jane Tribble/KFF Health News)

Commerce Secretary Lutnick said in a June release that the new direction of the program would be efficient and deliver high-speed internet “at the right price.” The agency overseeing BEAD declined to release a specific amount it hopes to save with the restructuring.

More than 40 states had already begun selecting companies to provide high-speed internet and fill in gaps in underserved areas, according to an agency dashboard created to track state progress.

In late May, the website was altered and columns showing the states that had completed their work with federal regulators disappeared. Three states — Delaware, Louisiana, and Nevada — had reached the finish line and were waiting for the federal government to distribute funding.

The tracker, which KFF Health News saved in March, details the steps each state made in their years-long efforts to create location-based maps and bring high-speed internet to those missing service. West Virginia had completed selection of internet service providers and a leaked draft of its proposed plan shows the state was set to provide fiber connections to all homes and businesses.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) praised removal of some of the hurdles that delayed implementation and said she thought her state would not have to make very many changes to existing plans during a call with West Virginia reporters.

West Virginia’s broadband council has worked aggressively to expand in a state where 25% of counties lack high-speed internet and health providers, according to KFF Health News’ analysis.

Gary Vance lives with diabetes and “all kinds of crap,” like deteriorating bones. But, he says, his home in Lincoln County, West Virginia, lacks phone and internet service as well as running water. (Sarah Jane Tribble/KFF Health News)

In Lincoln County, West Virginia, Gary Vance owns 21 acres atop a steep ridge that has no internet connection. Vance, who sat in his yard enjoying the sun on a recent day, said he doesn’t want to wait any longer.

Vance said he has various medical conditions: high blood sugar, deteriorating bones, lung problems — “all kinds of crap.” He’s worried about his family’s inability to make a phone call or connect to the internet.

“You can’t call nobody to get out if something happens,” said Vance, who also lacks running water.

KFF Health News, using data from federal and academic sources, found more than 200 counties — with large swaths in the South, Appalachia, and the remote West — lack high-speed internet, behavioral health providers, and primary care doctors who serve low-income patients on Medicaid. On average, residents in those counties experienced higher rates of diabetes, obesity, chronically high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease.

The gaps in telephone and internet services didn’t cause the higher rates of illness, but Ali said it does not help either.

Ali, who traveled rural America for his book “Farm Fresh Broadband: The Politics of Rural Connectivity,” said telehealth, education, banking, and the use of artificial intelligence all require fast download and upload speeds that cannot always be guaranteed with satellite or wireless technology.

It’s “the politics of good enough,” Ali said. “And that is always how we’ve treated rural America.”

Fiber-optic cables, installed underground or on poles, consistently provide broadband speeds that meet the Federal Communications Commission’s requirements for broadband download speed of 100 megabits per second and 20 Mbps upload speed. By contrast, a national speed analysis, performed by Ookla, a private research and analytics company, found that only 17.4% of Starlink satellite internet users nationwide consistently get those minimum speeds. The report also noted Starlink’s speeds were rising nationwide in the first three months of 2025.

In March, West Virginia’s Republican governor, Patrick Morrisey, announced plans to collaborate with the Trump administration on the new requirements.

Republican state Del. Dan Linville, who has been working with Morrisey’s office, said his goal is to eventually get fiber everywhere but said other opportunities could be available to get internet faster.

In May, the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council signaled it preferred fiber-optic cables to satellite for its residents and signed a unanimous resolution that noted “fiber connections offer the benefits of faster internet speeds, enhanced data security, and the increased reliability that is necessary to promote economic development and support emerging technologies.”