U.S. President Donald Trump verbally thrashed Walmart on Saturday following the retailer’s announcement this week that it expects to raise prices on some goods as a result of tariffs imposed by the White House.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote that Walmart should “STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain.”

“Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS,’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!” he wrote.

On Thursday, leaders at Walmart said that they will have to raise prices in response to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration even after lowered duties on Chinese imports were announced.

The Trump administration has placed 10% universal tariff on goods entering the United States and imposed higher tariffs on goods coming from China—though on Monday the two countries said they reached a deal to temporarily lower the tariffs they had imposed on one another while they try to hash out a trade deal. Imports from China will now be subject to a 30% tariff, whereas before many goods coming to the U.S. from China previously had at least a 145% tariff.

CEO Doug McMillon said that Walmart, which is known for its low prices, will do its best to keep prices low, but that “given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins.”

One observer expressed skepticism that Walmart would heed Trump’s demand.

“If you think Walmart is going to eat the costs of tariffs, then you don’t understand Walmart’s greed and how it exploits its customers and workers to make its billions,” saidMelanie D’Arrigo, the executive director of a group fighting for universal healthcare in New York State.

Economists expect the cost of tariffs, which are a form of tax applied on imports that can be used to support homegrown industries that employ American workers, to be largely passed on from businesses to American consumers.

In an analysis of the Trump administration’s tariff regime as of late April, with the higher duties on Chinese goods in place, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found that in 2026 the poorest Americans would see the biggest tariff-induced tax hikes compared to other income groups.

Some observers also used Trump’s social media post to highlight that in the past he has claimed that other countries would bear the brunt of tariffs.

The social media posts echoes a recent episode when, last month, after a news report that Amazon would display tariff-based price increases next to the price of products online, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called such a move “a hostile and political act.” After a call between Trump and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, a company spokesperson said displays had been considered for only a section of the site but wouldn’t be happening.

