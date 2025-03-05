President Donald Trump made a high school senior’s dream come true during his speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening.

In a speech that focused on how hot topics across the country have impacted Americans personally, Trump began talking about Jason Hartley, whose dream is to “carry on the family legacy of service” by joining the U.S. military.

Hartley’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather all served the country in the military. His father, who died in August 2018, also worked as a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy.

His dream was to be accepted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and, as a high school senior, Hartley had already applied for the prestigious school.

Trump bragged on Hartley during the speech, mentioning his accolades as a six-letter varsity athlete and a “brilliant student” with a 4.46 grade point average. Both feats were met with lots of applause from the chamber.

Trump’s praise for the teenager led to a very exciting announcement, where he let Hartley know his dream of attending West Point would be coming true.

“That’s a hard one to get into, but I am pleased to inform you that your application has been accepted,” Trump said, surprising Hartley and his mother.

In a touching moment of congratulations, Hartley was approached by D.J. Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor and aspiring police officer who Trump had sworn in as an honorary Secret Service agent.

Daniel could be seen tapping Hartley on the shoulder and giving him a high five before returning to his seat a few feet away.

Hartley and Daniel were just two of many everyday Americans that Trump honored during his speech Tuesday night.

After the address was over, FOX News hosts deemed the moments involving the two young men as some of the best of the entire night.