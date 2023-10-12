Donald Trump on Wednesday called Hezbollah “very smart” hours after the Lebanese-based terror group fired missiles at Israeli troops — and in separate remarks the former president implied Hamas would never have attacked Israel if he had been in the White House.

Trump, the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has long falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him by Democrat Joe Biden. Biden beat Trump by some 7 million votes nationally and prevailed 306-232 in the Electoral College….