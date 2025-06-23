



ECONOMYNEXT – US President Donald Trump has thanked Iran for giving advanced notice of what he called ‘a very weak response’ in launching missiles at a US base in Qatar, also urging Israel to “proceed for peace and harmony” in the region.

“Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered,” Trump said in a truthsocial.com post..

“I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their “system,” and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE.

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured.

“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

“Congratulations world, its time for peace,” he added a few minutes later.

Trump said no one had been injured in the attack on the base which is located in Qatar.

“There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was “set free,” because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction,” Trump said.

Oil prices tanked shortly after the attack, on expectation of a de-escalation of the crisis and hopes of keeping the Straits of Hormuz open grew.

Iran has threatened to close the straits which would have disrupted oil and LNG transport in the region.

(Colombo/June24/2025)