U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued to unload on Japan for a third straight day, this time threatening to take tariffs on Japanese goods to as high as 35%.
“We’ve dealt with Japan. I’m not sure if we’re going to make a deal. I doubt it with Japan. They’re very tough. You have to understand they’re very spoiled,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
As with his earlier broadsides — the first in a Fox News interview Sunday and the second via Truth Social on Monday — the president complained about how little American rice and how few American cars Japan imported, and went on to say that he might simply end negotiations and set a duty rate for Japanese products.