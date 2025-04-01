



This story appeared in The Logoff, a daily newsletter that helps you stay informed about the Trump administration without letting political news take over your life. Subscribe here.

Welcome to The Logoff: Today, I’m focusing on Donald Trump’s comments about a third presidential term and what we should make of them.

What exactly did Trump say?

Could he do that? The Constitution’s 22nd amendment says, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Trump was elected in 2016 and 2024 and does not have the support he needs to change or repeal that amendment. To serve a third term, Trump would have to violate the Constitution.

So is this a crisis for our democracy? If Trump said he was definitely running for a third term or took any steps in that direction, it would be a full-blown and immediate crisis — a president stating his intention to remain in power regardless of a constitutional prohibition. This isn’t that, but by even asserting a right to serve a third term, Trump is opening the door. That alone is concerning, and a reason to watch this topic extremely closely.

And with that, it’s time to log off…

“This past fall, I set out to get rejected as often as I could.” That’s the opening line to this excellent Vox piece about how to view rejection not as failure, but as a step toward success. That’s helpful advice as we pursue our goals — not just for ourselves, but for our families, communities, and countries. Thanks for reading. See you back here tomorrow.





Source link