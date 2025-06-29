WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., over his opposition to a bill that would fund much of his domestic agenda, threatening to meet with primary challengers to Tillis, who is running for re-election next year.

“Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the Primary against ‘Senator Thom’ Tillis,” Trump wrote Saturday night. “I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina and, so importantly, the United States of America.”

Trump criticized Tillis extensively in a post on his social media platform for his opposition to the funding measure, dubbed the “Big, Beautiful Bill.” It came hours after Tillis said in a statement that he “cannot support this bill in its current form,” pointing to expected cuts to Medicaid he said would “result in tens of billions of dollars in lost funding for North Carolina, including our hospitals and rural communities.”

Trump in return — via Truth Social — accused the two-term senator of grandstanding “in order to get some publicity for himself, for a possible, but very difficult re-election.”

“Looks like Senator Thom Tillis, as usual, wants to tell the Nation that he’s giving them a 68% Tax Increase, as [he is] opposed to the Biggest Tax Cut in American History!,” Trump wrote, adding, “Thom Tillis is making a BIG MISTAKE for America, and the Wonderful People of North Carolina!”

Tillis launched his Senate re-election campaign last December, but has faced calls to step aside due to concerns over his ability to win the race, particularly after polling found he trailed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in a hypothetical match-up. Tillis won his previous two Senate races by fewer than two percentage points.

Prior to Trump’s post, Tillis told reporters Saturday evening that he gave the president a heads up about his opposition during a call he characterized as “very professional” and “very respectful.”

“I had a very good discussion with President Trump last night. I told him at that point that I had problems with the [Medicaid] implementation. And I said the House bill, I think, would be a good mark,” Tillis said. “I do believe the president is really focused on getting the tax portion of the bill done, and I support that, full stop. But it has evolved from a tax bill to one that includes health care and other things. And I said that in non-tax areas, we have a problem.”

Asked if he was concerned about Trump endorsing a primary challenge to him, Tillis responded, “No.”

Trump has threatened to primary GOP lawmakers critical of him in the past, wielding his influence to oust Republicans who voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including former Utah Rep. Liz Cheney. Last week, two Trump advisers launched a super PAC aimed at removing Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., another frequent critic of the administration’s agenda.

However, Trump hasn’t always followed through on the threats, opting against endorsing a primary challenger to Massie in 2024, and — according to the Tampa Bay Times — standing down on a threat to target a Florida state lawmaker that endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis during the 2024 presidential cycle.