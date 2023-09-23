Trump threw a tantrum after President Biden announced that he would go to Detroit two days before the former president and visit UAW workers on the picket line.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers, until I announced that I would be heading to Michigan to be with them, & help then out. Actually, Crooked Joe sold them down the river with his ridiculous all Electric Car Hoax. This wasn’t Biden’s idea, he can’t put two sentences together. It was the idea of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, & Communists who control him and who, in so doing, are DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY! Within 3 years, all of these cars will be made in China. Sleepy Joe wants that because China pays him and his family a FORTUNE. He is a Manchurian Candidate. If the UAW “leadership” doesn’t ENDORSE me, and if I don’t win the Election, the Autoworkers are “toast,” with our great truckers to follow. Crooked Joe Biden is the most Corrupt and Incompetent President in the history of the USA. If he is able to gather the energy to show up, tell him to go to the Southern Border instead, & to leave the Car Industry alone!

Trump thought that he was going to waltz into Michigan during the second presidential primary debate and give a speech to fake supporters that he was trying to pass off as autoworkers and split union members in Michigan to help him in the state in 2024.

What Trump never counted on was that by trying to use the UAW striking workers as props for his debate night counterprogramming, the UAW would respond by inviting Biden to the picket line to visit them and the President would accept.

Trump was never going to visit the United Auto Workers. The UAW told him to stay away from their picket line.

Donald Trump’s latest plot has flopped. The networks are probably not going to cover his Detroit speech, and now he has no counterprogramming to hide the fact that he is too scared to debate his primary opponents.