President Donald Trump is cutting short his attendance at the Group of Seven summit in Canada, the White House said Monday night, citing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X.

A White House official told NBC News earlier that Trump wouldn’t sign a joint statement at the G7 pressing to de-escalate the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump later said in a Truth Social post that Tehran’s 10 million residents should evacuate the city “immediately.”