The Trump administration will end temporary protections for more than 10,000 people from Afghanistan and Cameroon, putting them on track for deportation in May and June, Department of Homeland Security officials said on Friday.
The people had been living in the United States legally under Temporary Protected Status, which is meant to shield migrants from being returned to countries facing conflict or natural disasters. People who have the protected status are also allowed to work in the United States.
The Trump administration has targeted T.P.S. as part of its broad crackdown on immigration. Trump officials say the program is being used improperly, to allow people to stay in the United States indefinitely. Already this year, the administration has tried to cut off Venezuelans from T.P.S. and shortened the time that Haitians can have the protections.
The effort could face legal challenges. Earlier this month, Judge Edward M. Chen, a federal court judge in San Francisco, temporarily blocked the Trump administration from ending T.P.S. for Venezuelans.
In his decision, Mr. Chen said the Trump administration’s efforts threatened to “inflict irreparable harm on hundreds of thousands of persons whose lives, families and livelihoods will be severely disrupted, cost the United States billions in economic activity, and injure public health and safety in communities throughout the United States.”
Lawyers in the lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision on Venezuela said they would be examining the latest move by Kristi Noem, the homeland security secretary.
“We will closely examine the terminations to determine whether the government complied with the T.P.S. statute in determining Afghanistan and Cameroon are now safe to accept returns of their nationals as required by the T.P.S. statute,” said Ahilan Arulanantham, who runs the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at U.C.L.A. and is an attorney in the case challenging the Trump administration decision to end T.P.S. for Venezuelans.
The Biden administration first protected migrants from Afghanistan in 2022, following the collapse of the government there and the takeover by the Taliban. In 2023, they extended those protections, saying that there was a “serious threat posed by ongoing armed conflict; lack of access to food, clean water and health care; and destroyed infrastructure, internal displacement and economic instability.” The administration also extended protections for people from Cameroon in 2023, citing continued conflict in the country.
More than 9,000 Afghans and 3,000 Cameroonians had T.P.S. as of late last year, according to the Congressional Research Service.
On March 21, “the secretary determined that Afghanistan no longer continues to meet the statutory requirements for its T.P.S. designation and so she terminated T.P.S. for Afghanistan,” said Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the agency, in an email.
Ms. Noem terminated T.P.S. for Cameroon earlier this week.
Julia Gelatt, an immigration expert at the Migration Policy Institute, said the move would have far-reaching reverberations in the Afghan community.
“Revoking T.P.S. for Afghans would be a stark reversal in the country’s treatment of Afghan allies who fought and worked alongside the U.S. government. Most Afghans in the U.S. have strong asylum cases based on their U.S. affiliation. This is even more true for Afghan women,” she said. “Revoking their T.P.S. will push thousands of Afghans into our backlogged asylum system — if they can find a lawyer with capacity to support their application.”