



ECONOMYNEXT – US President Donald Trump has urged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, citing a study that found ‘tariffs have had zero impact on inflation’.

“Someone should show this new Study to “Too Late” Jerome Powell, who has been whining like a baby about non-existent Inflation for months, and refusing to do the right thing. CUT INTEREST RATES JEROME — NOW IS THE TIME!” Trump posted on his platform Truth Social.

Trump said: “A new study by the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), led by Highly Respected Chair, Dr. Stephen Miran, has found that Tariffs have had ZERO IMPACT on Inflation.

“In fact, the Study shows that Import Prices are actually DROPPING, just like I always said they would.

“The Fake News and the so-called “Experts” were wrong again.

Tariffs are making America “BOOM” Trump said.

Many new factories, jobs, and trillions of dollars in investments are pouring into the USA, he claimed. (Colombo/Jul9/2025)