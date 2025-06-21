Iran and Israel exchanged fresh attacks early Saturday, a day after Tehran said it would not negotiate over its nuclear program while under threat and Europe tried to keep peace talks alive.

Iran’s Fars news agency said Israel had targeted the Isfahan nuclear facility, one of the nation’s biggest, but there was no leakage of hazardous materials. Iranian media also said Israel had attacked a building in the city of Qom, with initial reports of a 16-year-old killed and two people injured.

The Israeli military said it had launched a wave of attacks against missile storage and launch infrastructure sites in Iran.