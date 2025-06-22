US forces have hit Iran’s three main nuclear sites overnight, President Donald Trump announced.

He warned Tehran that further strikes would follow unless it agreed to peace.

“The strikes were a spectacular military success,” Trump said in a televised Oval Office address.

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

He added: “If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”

According to CBS News, the US approached Iran diplomatically on Saturday, signalling that no further attacks were planned and that Washington was not seeking regime change.

Trump named the three nuclear sites targeted as Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow.

Speaking to Fox News, he said six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow, while 30 Tomahawk missiles hit the other two sites.

The full extent of damage at the site may take days or longer to assess due to its fortification.

In Tehran, an Iranian official quoted by Tasnim news agency confirmed “enemy airstrikes” had struck part of the Fordow facility.

Hassan Abedini, deputy political head of Iran’s state broadcaster, said authorities had removed materials from the sites before the strikes.

“The enriched uranium reserves had been transferred from the nuclear centres and there are no materials left there that, if targeted, would cause radiation and be harmful to our compatriots,” he told the channel.