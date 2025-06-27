The administration has gutted agencies like U.S.A.I.D., and President Trump has denigrated their work as wasteful and rife with fraud. His views on humanitarian assistance have seesawed since he entered political life.
Source link
The administration has gutted agencies like U.S.A.I.D., and President Trump has denigrated their work as wasteful and rife with fraud. His views on humanitarian assistance have seesawed since he entered political life.
Source link
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co