Facing a lawsuit, the Department of Agriculture says it will restore climate-related websites that the agency erased after President Donald Trump took office

CLIMATEWIRE | The Trump administration has reversed course and will restore U.S. Department of Agriculture websites related to climate change in response to a lawsuit brought by environmental organizations and farmers.

Groups represented by Earthjustice and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University had sued in February, alleging that the removal of climate-related policies, datasets and other resources violated federal laws requiring advanced notice, reasoned decision-making and public access to certain information.

In a letter late Monday, the administration told Judge Margaret Garnett of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York that the USDA will restore the climate-related web content that was removed after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, including all USDA webpages and interactive tools listed in the lawsuit.

It noted that the process of restoring the removed content was already underway and that the USDA expects to mostly complete the process in two weeks. The USDA also pledged that it “commits to complying with” federal law governing future “posting decisions.”

The purged material had included information on climate-smart farming, forest conservation and adaptation. The USDA also took down climate sections from the websites for the Forest Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, including information to help farmers access money for conservation practices.

The move comes days before Garnett was to hear the challengers’ request for a preliminary injunction that sought to require the USDA to restore the webpages and stop taking down additional climate information.

“We’re glad that USDA recognized that its blatantly unlawful purge of climate-change-related information is harming farmers and communities across the country,” said Jeffrey Stein, an associate attorney with Earthjustice. Stein added that farmers depend on the websites to protect their farms from drought, wildfire and extreme weather.

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York, which was one of the parties to the case, hailed the USDA for restoring the webpages.

“Access to timely, accurate, science-based climate information is essential for organic, regenerative agriculture communities facing increasingly unpredictable weather patterns,” said Marcie Craig, the group’s executive director.

The Environmental Working Group called the restoration of the webpages a “significant victory for the climate, the environment and farmers.”

“The Trump administration’s reversal in response to this legal challenge highlights the critical importance of public interest advocates standing up in the name of transparency and government accountability,” said Anne Schechinger, the group’s Midwest director.

Reprinted from E&E News with permission from POLITICO, LLC. Copyright 2025. E&E News provides essential news for energy and environment professionals.