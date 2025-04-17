In a surprise move—though one expected from Trump—the US President has attacked Harvard University, calling it a “disgrace,” and threatening to cut off its federal funding.

The “stated” reason is Harvard’s refusal to submit to extensive government oversight. Another, underlying reason, one which Trump hints at, is the university administration’s leniency towards pro-Palestinian student protests that condemned Israel’s massacres in Gaza.

Trump, known for his controversial stances, declared on his platform “Truth Social” that Harvard can no longer be considered a respectable place for education and should not be included in any lists of the world’s top universities or colleges.

Certainly, Trump is aware of Harvard’s prestige, as it is considered one of the leading symbols of higher education globally. He also knows that in 2020, Harvard refused US$8.6 million in government aid intended to address the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, after Trump criticized them, emphasizing that they had not requested those funds in the first place.

This stance reflects the university’s independence and its rejection of political pressures aimed at restricting freedom of expression.

I cannot separate this campaign launched by Trump against the prestigious university from a broader campaign against student movements that have criticized US support for Israel during the war in Gaza. This escalation in rhetoric is not limited to Harvard alone, but includes threats to cut funding from any educational institution that allows protests he has deemed “illegal.”

This opens the door to political interference in university affairs, threatening to turn them into tools serving a particular party or president, far removed from their intended academic mission.

Harvard’s President, Alan Garber, affirmed Harvard’s commitment to its independence and constitutional rights, refusing to succumb to political pressure. He indicated that the university will not abandon its principles, even in the face of funding cut threats.

The coming days will reveal whether Trump will retract his stance or proceed, especially given the expected reaction from the academic and human rights communities, who are expected to stand firmly against attempts to restrict freedom of expression in universities.

If such threats are tolerated, it could lead to the erosion of democratic values in a nation that considers itself a beacon of democracy.

Trump’s attack on Harvard poses a serious threat to freedom of expression in academic institutions.

Students and professors will undoubtedly rally to defend this freedom, ensuring that universities remain places for free thought and open debate, free from political pressures.

This escalation raises questions about the limits of political intervention in academic affairs and its impact on freedom of expression and institutional autonomy.

Does Trump have the right to use his authority to impose censorship on educational institutions? And can these measures be justified under the pretext of combating anti-Semitism, or even the stated reason of rejecting government oversight?