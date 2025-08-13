NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said he may declare a national emergency to maintain control of Washington, D.C.’s police force if Congress doesn’t work with him to extend the current federalization plan.

Trump made the statement during a press conference at the Kennedy Center in Washington, arguing he can maintain control over the Metropolitan Police Department indefinitely if he declares a national emergency. Under the current structure, the federal government took control over the MPD for a 30-day period on Monday.

“Your federalization of the police has a 30-day limit unless Congress acts to extend it. Are you talking to Congress about extending it, or do you believe 30 days is sufficient?” a reporter asked.

“Well, if it’s a national emergency, we can do it without Congress. But we expect to be before Congress very quickly. And again, we think the Democrats will not do anything to stop crime, but we think the Republicans will do it almost unanimously. So we’re going to need a crime bill. That we’re going to be putting in, and it’s going to pertain initially to DC. We’re going to use it as a very positive example.”

Trump went on to confirm that his administration would be seeking “long-term extensions” to the 30-day limit.

“You can’t have 30 days,” he said. “We’re going to do this very quickly, but we’re going to want extensions. I don’t want to call a national emergency, but if I have to I will.”

Trump announced his D.C. crime and homelessness crackdown last week, calling in the National Guard and federal law enforcement in addition to federalizing the MPD.

Law enforcement has arrested more than 100 people since Aug. 7, which includes 43 who were arrested Tuesday, a White House official told Fox Digital Wednesday morning. The arrests are part of Trump’s March executive order, which established the Making DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force, ahead of Trump’s Monday announcement federalizing the D.C. police department.

“President Trump’s bold leadership is quickly making our nation’s capital safer,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Fox Digital. “In less than one week, over 100 violent criminals have already been arrested and taken off of the streets in Washington, D.C. President Trump is delivering on his campaign promise to clean up this city and restore American Greatness to our cherished capital.”

The White House says those living in homeless encampments in the nation’s capital will have two choices in the coming days: accept treatment at a homeless shelter, or go to jail. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered the message during a Tuesday press conference.

“Seventy homeless encampments have been removed by the U.S. Park Police,” Leavitt said, adding that the Metropolitan Police Department would be joining the Park Police in the effort. “There are only two homeless encampments remaining in D.C. federal parks under the National Park Service’s jurisdiction, and the removal of those two remaining camps is scheduled for this week.”

Leavitt added that those who refuse homeless shelters and care could be faced with jail time.

