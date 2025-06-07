NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that there would be “serious consequences” for Elon Musk if he were to fund Democratic candidates. The president made the remark during a phone interview with NBC News.

“If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” Trump told NBC News. However, according to the outlet, Trump did not detail what the consequences would be.

The president also told the outlet that he has no interest in repairing his relationship with the Tesla founder and CEO. When asked if he thought his relationship with Musk was over, Trump reportedly told NBC News, “I would assume so, yeah.”

Trump also apparently has “no intention” of speaking with Musk — which is what he told Fox News Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier.

Trump and Musk have been engaged in a heated feud that has rapidly escalated in a matter of days. The spat began when Musk criticized the Trump-backed “Big Beautiful Bill” after his time with the administration ended.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk said in a Tuesday post on X. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Musk later had two explosive posts on X, both of which are now deleted. In one, Musk accused Trump of being in files related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Then, he agreed with a post calling for Trump’s impeachment and suggested that Vice President JD Vance take charge.

In one of his posts criticizing the bill, Musk argued that the bill “more than defeats all the cost savings achieved by the DOGE team at great personal cost and risk.”

On Friday, Trump spoke with Baier and told him that “Elon’s totally lost it.” That same day Trump posted on Truth Social that Musk should have turned on him “months ago.”

“I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. “This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Musk endorsed Trump after the then-candidate was nearly assassinated in Butler, Pa., during a campaign rally. The two seemed to become fast friends, with Musk eventually agreeing to join the Trump administration and lead DOGE.