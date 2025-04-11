US President Donald Trump on Thursday said progress was being made regarding the return of the hostages being held in Gaza and that he was dealing with both Israel and Hamas, but he gave no other details about the talks.

“We’re getting close to getting them back,” Trump told reporters at a cabinet meeting,

“A lot came back. A lot of people are very grateful. Some came back in pretty bad shape. They’re okay. I think they’re going to be scarred mentally for a long time because if you sit down and talk to them, as I have, what they went through is incredible,” he said

“But we’re making progress,” he added. “We’re dealing with Israel, we’re dealing with Hamas, and it’s a nasty group.”

The comments came as the Ynet news site reported that Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff relayed a similar message to the families of hostages.

“A real serious deal is on the table and it’s a matter of a few days,” he was quoted as saying.

Steve Witkoff, White House special envoy for the Middle East, accompanied by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaks with reporters at the White House, March 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)

In Israel meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situation assessment on the hostages with his negotiators and security chiefs, The Times of Israel learned.

He also met in Jerusalem with the families of hostages Elkana Bohbot and Rom Braslavski, Netanyahu’s office said.

Elkana Bohbot (Courtesy)

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu updated the families on ongoing talks to get the hostages released.

Netanyahu “reiterates his commitment to achieving all the goals of the war: returning all our hostages, eliminating Hamas and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel,” said his office.

Rom Braslavski (Courtesy)

There are believed to be 24 living hostages still in Gaza, as well as 35 confirmed by Israel to be dead.

The hostages were taken on October 7, 2023, when Hamas led thousands of terrorists in an invasion of southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251 as hostages to the Gaza Strip.

A week-long ceasefire in November 2023 saw the release of over 100 hostages, mostly women and children.

In January 2025, another ceasefire was agreed, and during the ensuing weeks, dozens of hostages, alive and dead, were returned in small batches in return for boosted humanitarian aid to Gaza and the release of over 1,000 Palestinian security prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

The sides had agreed to hold talks on a second and third phase that would include the return of all hostages, end the war, and ensure a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. However, the truce collapsed after the first stage when Israel refused to enter negotiations on the terms of the subsequent phases, and Hamas refused to extend the first phase, leading Jerusalem to resume military operations in Gaza.