Disaster was the word European officials used as Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s long-sought Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump descended into a reality-TV livestream of raised voices and angry bickering.

The shock deepened as Trump told the Ukrainian president in a social media post to “come back when he is ready for Peace.” Later, Trump allies said there was little chance of a deal to end the war as long as Zelenskyy remains in power.

“Either we’re going to end it or let him fight it out,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House Friday evening. “And if he fights it out, it’s not going to be pretty, because without us, he doesn’t win.”