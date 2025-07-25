The Northern Sea Route (NSR) – the shortest passage between the Asia-Pacific region and western Eurasia – has drawn growing attention as global warming makes its icy waters navigable for longer periods each year.
His ambition, outlined in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law on July 4, allocates nearly US$9 billion for icebreakers – a “historic investment in US Arctic security” aimed at putting “America back in charge of the frozen frontier”, according to the White House.
As Washington increases its focus on the region, China – a “Near-Arctic State” and observer of the Arctic Council – must seize new shipping opportunities, according to Zhang Cheng and Su Anqi, scholars at Wuhan University.
“Arctic shipping routes offer advantages in terms of cost and efficiency over traditional routes, making them a potential new pathway to counter US geopolitical containment,” they wrote in the June issue of China Review.