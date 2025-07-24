toggle caption Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

President Trump’s attacks on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have been relentless. We discuss what it would mean if the United States no longer has a politically independent Federal Reserve. We also dive into the potential effects of looming tariffs.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, finance correspondent Maria Aspan, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

