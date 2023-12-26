In a bitter, anger-filled social media rant, Trump told America Merry Christmas but followed it up by wishing that several people and popular ideas rot in hell.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against “TRUMP” and “MAGA.” Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and “sick” as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Basically, the majority of the nation was just told to rot in hell for Christmas, because Donald Trump has never had an approval rating over 50% with the nation in a credible non-partisan poll. Trump had been building up to this outburst in the days before Christmas.

The former president is clearly struggling with the idea that he could be a convicted felon by next Christmas.

Trump only knows one form of politics. It involves dividing America with anger and fear.

Donald Trump showed why he is toxic for the nation, and should never be allowed near the Oval Office again.

Division and fear instead of leadership and prosperity are not what the nation needs.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.