“The judge overseeing the federal criminal case against Donald Trump for attempting to subvert the 2020 presidential election indicated Thursday that the March 4 trial date is unlikely to hold,” Politico reports.

“In a six-page order, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan barred special counsel Jack Smith from filing substantive new motions while Trump is seeking to have the case thrown out on ‘presidential immunity’ grounds.”

