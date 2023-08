Donald Trump’s “new legal defense fund for aides and employees may double as both an act of benevolence and a potential insurance policy against a practice he has long loathed: flipping,” Axios reports.

“New federal charges against Trump — who once said cooperating with prosecutors in exchange for leniency ‘ought to be illegal’ — rely in large part on the testimony of a Mar-a-Lago employee who allegedly was asked to delete surveillance footage subpoenaed by investigators.”

