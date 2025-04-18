In today’s CEO Daily: Diane Brady talks to Roblox CEO and cofounder David Baszucki.

Diane Brady talks to Roblox CEO and cofounder David Baszucki. The big story: Trump’s war against Fed chair Powell moves up a gear.

Trump’s war against Fed chair Powell moves up a gear. The markets: Many markets are closed today in observance of Good Friday. After yesterday’s session, the S&P 500 remains down 10.2% year-to-date.

Many markets are closed today in observance of Good Friday. After yesterday’s session, the S&P 500 remains down 10.2% year-to-date. Analyst notes from Bespoke Investment Group on investor sentiment, Wedbush on Nvidia, UBS on The Fed, and Goldman Sachs on recession.

from Bespoke Investment Group on investor sentiment, Wedbush on Nvidia, UBS on The Fed, and Goldman Sachs on recession. Plus: All the news and watercooler chat from Fortune.

Good morning. This is a holiday weekend for many of our readers, so Happy Easter and Happy Passover to those who celebrate. It’s also a day off from the ups and downs of the U.S. stock market, and a good time to reflect on some broader lessons in business. Leadership Next is the weekly podcast that I cohost with Kristin Stoller, where we speak with luminaries about their industries, their career paths and their perspectives on the business landscape.

We recently sat down with Roblox CEO and cofounder David Baszucki to talk about how the gaming platform became such a hit, drawing more than 85 million daily users and 2.8 million developers. As a father of four, Baszucki talked about the importance of safety: for users, creators, and brands. “Hearing even one bad experience from a person on the platform really puts it all in perspective when we multiply by that scale,” he said.

On a personal level, he wants to transform the Roblox experience for the people who work there, “thinking about how we treat our employees, how we run our cafeteria, all the way to the way we run our safety and civility as having wellness at the core of how we operate the company.” He also spoke about his philanthropic work in metabolic health, inspired by the impact that diet had on his son’s bipolar symptoms. That inspired him to pay more attention to his own sleep, diet and wellness routine, which he says is as critical for effective leadership as it is for elite athletes.

We also recently spoke with Scott Boatwright, the CEO of Chipotle about how he’s leveraging AI in the restaurant chain, his response to tariffs, and his relationship with Brian Niccol, his predecessor and the current CEO of Starbucks. You can listen to that episode here. And this past week’s episode is with Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner. We talked about Tanner’s formative career experience at PepsiCo, his expansion plans and how consumer behavior informs his strategy. Here is a link to that episode. You can also download the podcast on Spotify or Apple. Let us know who you’d like to hear from in future episodes and, as always, we welcome your feedback.

More news below.



Contact CEO Daily via Diane Brady at diane.brady@fortune.com

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com