Israel-Iran war poised to reignite with little warning

Nile Bowie analyzes the aftermath of the Israel-Iran war, arguing that the conflict has likely catalyzed Tehran to shift toward nuclear deterrence amid contradictory US intelligence assessments of the strikes’ impact on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Ukraine’s bargaining power fades as NATO recalibrates

James Davis assesses the deepening fatigue among Western nations toward Ukraine’s war effort. The June NATO summit marked the first time since 2022 that Ukraine was not central to the communiqué, and Russia was not explicitly condemned.

Germany sets record deficit in €850 billion debt push

Diego Faßnacht unpacks Germany’s record-breaking 2025–2029 federal budget, which signals a historic shift from fiscal orthodoxy toward aggressive deficit spending under new Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil. The long-term viability of Germany’s fiscal pivot remains uncertain.

Moore’s Law with Chinese characteristics

Scott Foster analyzes how China’s forthcoming 15th Five-Year Plan is set to elevate the semiconductor industry as a national priority. Drawing on insights from Ye Tianchun, a leading industry figure, Foster outlines Beijing’s comprehensive planning and strategic resilience.