For the first time in more than three decades, the United States is holding a major military parade in the nation's capital on Saturday – fulfilling a long-standing desire of US President Donald Trump on a day that was marred by a political assassination

Echoing displays more typically seen in countries including China, France and Russia , the parade in Washington was already expected to showcase the nation’s political divisions. It proceeds on the same day as mass protests around the US, under the theme of “No Kings”, reflecting outrage against numerous actions the president has been taking.

Follow the event live here, with details of the military equipment on display, images and highlights from Post correspondents in Washington DC and New York City as well as reports from around the US.

Reporting by Bochen Han, Khushboo Razdan, Ziwen Zhao, Liu Zhen and Robert Delaney.