



This story appeared in The Logoff, a daily newsletter that helps you stay informed about the Trump administration without letting political news take over your life. Subscribe here.

Welcome to The Logoff. Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine on Monday night, a freeze that would fully undercut Ukraine’s position ahead of planned peace talks with Russia. We’ll keep tracking that conflict, but today I’m focusing on the chaos surrounding Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs. To be clear, they’re still on — for now. And if they stay on, they will have major impacts for the global order and for your finances.

What’s the latest: Trump hit Canada, Mexico, and China with new tariffs Tuesday. Importers will now pay a 25 percent tax on Mexican and Canadian products (10 percent on Canadian energy). Trump also increased tariffs on goods from China from 10 percent to 20 percent.

Canada already responded with 25 percent tariffs on certain US goods, China announced retaliation against US farm goods and tech companies, and Mexico is promising to respond in the coming days.

How would a trade war affect me? If the tariffs persist, expect to pay more for a long, long list of goods — everything from gas to food to new houses — as importers pass on the taxes to consumers. And if the trade war escalates, expect prices to keep climbing along with it.

What does this mean for the world? If the tariffs stay in place (or escalate), it threatens to unwind a global system of free trade, replacing it with a renewed push for protectionism. If Trump changes course tomorrow and dials back tariffs on Canada and Mexico, it may limit the economic damage, but it will have further strained ties with two of the country’s closest allies. We’ll keep you posted.

And with that, it’s time to log off. Yes, you genuinely can log off of politics for the day. I know Trump is giving a big speech tonight, but we’ll recap it tomorrow morning on Vox. With the time you save, might I suggest you watch the Oscar-winning live-action short film? I’m Not a Robot is a 22-minute gem that’s ultimately about what it means to be human. I won’t say any more than that, but I hope you enjoy it. I’ll see you back here tomorrow.





Source link