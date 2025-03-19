President Donald Trump’s administration is set to impose new travel restrictions targeting 43 countries, with 22 African nations on the list. The draft, published by the New York Times, categorizes countries into red, orange, and yellow lists based on the severity of restrictions. Libya, Somalia, and Sudan are placed on the red list. Consequently, they face a complete US travel ban alongside countries like Iran and North Korea. Eritrea, South Sudan, and Sierra Leone fall under the orange list, signifying heightened restrictions on travel to the US instead of a blanket ban. Meanwhile, 16 African nations—including Angola, Cameroon, and Zimbabwe—feature on the yellow list, meaning their citizens will have 60 days to address US concerns or risk stricter measures. Notably, Nigeria and South Africa do not appear on any of the lists.

Source: The Africa Report