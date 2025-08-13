President Trump has had a busy week making moves across the US chip industry. And it’s only Wednesday. On Monday, Trump revealed his administration will take a 15% cut of sales of Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD’s (AMD) chips to Chinese companies in exchange for allowing the AI hardware to flow back into the country.

He also met with Intel (INTC) CEO Lip-Bu Tan on Monday after calling for his ouster last week. At the end of the day, Trump appeared to back away from his initial demand, saying Tan’s “success and rise is an amazing story.”

On their face, the developments appear to be positive for the trio of chip giants. But Trump’s lightning-fast whiplash between stances raises important questions about the companies’ futures, including whether Nvidia and AMD will be able to continue selling their chips in China, despite the administration’s prior protestations about national security concerns, and what kind of toll the president will extract from Intel moving forward.

Trump’s decision to restart the sale of Nvidia and AMD chips into China for a fee means both companies will be able to recoup some of the losses they took when he initially banned processor shipments there in April.

Nvidia had to write off $4.5 billion due to the ban in Q1, with an additional $8 billion hit expected in Q2, while AMD reported an $800 million loss in Q2.

“[The] companies can use some part of their prior written-off inventory so even with 15% penalty they get some gross profit recovery, and … China resumption maintains the original goal of engaging with an important (China) AI ecosystem and of potentially keeping competitors (Huawei) in check,” BofA Global Research analyst Vivek Arya wrote in a research note following Trump’s announcement.

Nvidia, in particular, could end up passing along the 15% fee to its China-based customers, thanks to the strong demand for its offerings.

“From my perspective, it is a positive for those companies,” Forrester senior analyst Alvin Nguyen told Yahoo Finance. “As you know, it opens a market where there’s still high demand. Nvidia, especially, still has a lot of cache with their name.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks alongside President Trump about investing in America, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2025. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) · JIM WATSON via Getty Images

But Trump’s latest AI chip move also introduces some thorny questions. The first of which is whether Nvidia and AMD will continue to be able to sell their AI processors into China moving forward, or if Trump will change his mind again.

After all, the administration originally pulled Nvidia’s H20 and AMD’s MI308 on national security grounds, and as Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon explained to Yahoo Finance, this deal doesn’t appear to address the matter.