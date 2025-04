Carney, who’d led the central bank from 2013 to 2020, came up as Truss was calling out the “network node” of people who “forced” her to undo the measures, which had caused the U.K. pound to drop to its lowest-ever rate against the U.S. dollar. Asked about the World Economic Forum, she said it’s a “breeding ground” for those types — “people who believe in … wokeism, environmental extremism, big government, high taxation” — and labelled Carney a “regular.”