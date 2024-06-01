WE’RE all partial to a cheeky alcoholic tipple when the sun comes out.

And now thanks to Aldi, you could be lucky enough to bag your stash of summer gin for free.

1 Here’s how to get the chance to bag free gin for summer Credit: Aldi

The German retailer is known for offering quality products at a cheaper price and is now launching it’s own Gin Club for lucky customers.

So if you wan’t the chance to grab some free gins to keep your cocktail bar full, keep reading.

From today until June 25 – you’ll be able to enter into the programme where 30 lucky gin lovers will be picked to trial, test and review their latest bottles.

We’re excited to be launching the UK’s first supermarket Gin Club Julie Ashfield

The winners will be able to taste a whole host of different flavoured gins, including blackcurrant and raspberry, orange and lemon and of course, a classic London dry gin.

Aldi boasts award-winning gins including the likes of Haysmith’s Seville Orange & Persian Lime Gin (£14.99, 70cl), which won ‘Best in Country’ at this year’s World Gin Awards 2024.

Each selected Gin Club member will receive three bottles of Aldi’s latest summer gin launches over an eight-week period.

Packages will include everything needed to craft the perfect cocktail masterpiece.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK says; “We’re excited to be launching the UK’s first supermarket Gin Club, recruiting a panel of gin enthusiasts that are passionate when it comes to cocktail creation.

“Aldi’s award-winning gin range has gone from strength to strength, and this provides us with a fantastic opportunity to hear directly from our shoppers, helping to improve and develop our ranges for next year. Best of luck to all applicants.”

All shoppers have to do in return is review each gin, create their very own cocktail and share it on TikTok or Instagram using the dedicated #AldiGinClub hashtag – then sip back and enjoy.

Battle Of The Tinned Cocktails

To be in with a chance of landing the role, tasters with a nose for botanicals simply need to send an email to aldiginclub@clarioncomms.co.uk with the below details:

Full name, proof of age, your social media handles (TikTok & Instagram) and the number of followers for each account, 150 words explaining why you think you should be selected as an Aldi Gin Club member and what your favourite Aldi gin is and your favourite gin-based cocktail to make with it.

Aldi’s gins aren’t the only summer tipple shoppers go crazy for.

One wine expert took to social media raving about their latest fizzy rose.

How to save money buying alcohol Alcohol can be pricey if you’re planning a party or hosting an event but there are ways to cut costs. It’s always important to drink responsibly, here, Sun Savers Editor Lana Clements share some tips on getting booze for the best price. Stocking up can mean big savings on drinks, especially if you want to buy wine or fizz. The big supermarkets regularly offer discounts of 25% when you buy six or more bottles of wine. The promotions typically run in the lead up to occasions such as Bank Holidays, Christmas and Easter. If you know you are going to need booze later in the year, it can be worth acting when you see offers. Before buying your preferred drink make sure you shop around to find the best price – you can use a comparison site such as pricerunner.com or trolley.co.uk. Don’t forget that loyalty cards can unlock better savings so make sure you factor that in too. If you like your plonk, wine clubs can also be a good way to save money and try new varieties. You’ll usually have to pay a membership fee in return for cheaper price so work out if you will be buying enough to make the one off cost worthwhile.

She showed off the Specially Selected Cremant De Bordeaux Brut Rosé, the wine lover shared her clip with the caption ‘Perfect for champagne hen dos on a Prosecco budget, brunch with the girls, baby showers, and posh park picnics.’

She claimed that the £8.49 pink champagne ‘dupe’ is the “perfect budget sparkler” for summer, as she urged shoppers to run, not walk, to Aldi.

The content creator then said: “If you’re looking for an alternative to your favourite rosé champagne, because not everyone can splash out on Moet all the time, then you’re gonna want to know about this, and it’s only £8.49.

“Most people associate Bordeaux with red wine, but here, we have a delicious dry sparkler made in exactly the same way as champagne, which gives it that touch of creamy richness and those brioche notes that we all love.”

Boasting aromas of black cherry and cassis with flavours of blackcurrant with a herby finish, not only did Lucy taste strawberry and raspberries, but she also recognised “hints of peach” and “something herbal” too.