Even the most business-savvy self-starters can feel out of their depth in the stock market. With charts, ratios, earnings calls, and today’s insane volatility to navigate, it’s no wonder many people avoid investing altogether. However, you may be missing out on financial freedom or an early retirement if you continue to put it off.

Sterling Stock Picker breaks down those barriers using smart, strategic AI that personalizes your portfolio and teaches you while you invest. You’ll feel more confident before investing your first dollar and understand when it’s time to pull out. You can use code SAVE20 at checkout to get lifetime access for $55.19, regularly $486.

How it works: Invest in 3 simple steps

Sterling makes it surprisingly simple to start investing in stocks, even if this is your first time. Start by taking a 5-minute quiz to assess your risk tolerance, so the platform understands how bold or cautious you want to be. This ensures all future recommendations are tailored to your comfort level.

Second, you can use the intuitive stock picker to explore companies that match your values, investment goals, and risk appetite. You don’t need to know what a PEG ratio is or how to read a balance sheet—Sterling does the number crunching for you and gives you a clear “buy,” “sell,” or “hold” recommendation using its patent-pending North Star tech.

Once you’re ready, the platform helps you build a diversified stock portfolio automatically. And if you have questions, like whether a certain sector is a good bet right now or if a trending stock is too risky, you can ask Finley, your built-in AI investment coach powered by ChatGPT. It’s like having a financial advisor and mentor rolled into one.

Whether you’re investing $100 or $10,000, Sterling helps you invest with purpose, clarity, and confidence.

Why this deal is worth it

In 2025, the stock market has been anything but predictable. Between tech surges, inflation swings, and ongoing global shifts, there’s been no shortage of volatility—and with that, opportunity. For self-starters who want to capitalize on market dips and sudden upswings, having an AI stock picking app to guide your decisions is more valuable than ever.

