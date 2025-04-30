TS SSC Result 2025: 10th Toppers List

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE), is set to announce the results of the TS SSC Class 10 examinations for the year 2025 today at 1 PM. As per the official update, the results, along with the names of the top-performing students, will be unveiled at a press conference in Hyderabad. Over the past few weeks, anticipation has been high among students and parents across Telangana. The SSC exams, conducted from March 21 to April 4, saw participation from lakhs of students at examination centres across the state. This year’s results follow the digital trend of recent years and will be available online soon after the announcement.

The Board will also release details of the top-performing students from this year’s exams. While the full merit list is no longer made public to reduce competition pressure, highlights such as district-wise toppers and overall high scorers will be shared during the official briefing. These students will be recognised for their academic excellence and consistency.

TS SSC 2025 Grading System

91–100 marks: Grade A1, 10 Grade Points – Outstanding

81–90 marks: Grade A2, 9 Grade Points – Excellent

71–80 marks: Grade B1, 8 Grade Points – Very Good

Live Events



61–70 marks: Grade B2, 7 Grade Points – Good51–60 marks: Grade C1, 6 Grade Points – Above Average41–50 marks: Grade C2, 5 Grade Points – Average

35–40 marks: Grade D, 4 Grade Points – Pass

Below 35 marks: Grade E, 0 Grade Points – Fail / Not Qualified

TS SSC 10th Result 2025: Where to Check the Results

Students can access their TS SSC 2025 results on any of the official websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

To view their scorecards, students must enter their roll number and date of birth. The results page will display marks, subject-wise grades, and overall pass status. Students are advised to download and print their mark sheets for future reference.

TS BSE SSC 10th result 2025: Passing Criteria and Re-exam Options

To qualify, students must secure a minimum of 35% in each subject. For those who are unable to meet the minimum threshold, the Board will offer supplementary exams, the details of which will be announced later.

Education officials have encouraged students not to panic and to focus on the next step—whether it’s intermediate studies, vocational training, or skill-based programs.

How to Check the TS SSC 10th Result 2025

Visit bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the “TS SSC 10th Result 2025” link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

View and download your scorecard

TS SSC Results 2025: All Eyes on 1 PM

With only hours to go, schools, parents, and students are awaiting the announcement with eagerness. The TS SSC result is a key milestone in the academic journey of Telangana’s youth—and for many, today will mark the beginning of a new chapter.

Stay tuned as we bring you the list of toppers and key statistics soon after the official declaration.

