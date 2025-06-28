



The Fourth of July is one of the busiest travel days of the year. In fact, according to AAA, an estimated 72.2 million Americans are likely to travel at least 50 miles away from their homes during the upcoming Independence Day Holiday.

While some families are planning road trips, others will be jumping on a plane to head to far-flung destinations. Air travel, of course, requires a little more planning ahead, but it gives you the chance to visit popular tourist hot spots, to get out of the heat, head to the beach, or take advantage of an extended long weekend and see family or friends.

If you are one of the many who will board a plane this upcoming Fourth of July, you need to be aware that the TSA has issued an important travel warning.

It can impact your vacation plans in a major way, so be sure to heed the warning before heading to the airport.

Travelers line up to pass through TSA screening at a U.S. airport. Image source: Getty Images

TSA has an important alert about Fourth of July Travel

TSA issued the alert on June 24, 2025, to give travelers plenty of time to make advanced plans.

The agency warned that it is expecting more than 18.5 million travelers at airport security checkpoints during the period of July 1 through July 7.

That is a substantial increase from the typical number of passengers who move through airport checkpoints on a daily basis. The busiest of all of the travel days is also expected to be Sunday, July 6, when TSA is projecting that around 2.9 million people total are going to be passing through airport security.

This number would be pretty close to the 3.1 million travelers the TSA screened on Sunday, June 22, which the agency said was the “busiest single day in the agency’s history.”

While TSA said the agency is staffed up and ready to deal with the influx of passengers, the agency has also warned that the process may be a bit slower than people would prefer.

“We ask travelers to pack their patience, especially during peak travel days, as we work to provide maximum hospitality to our customers,” TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said in a statement.

Leave yourself plenty of time to get through security

With such a large volume of travelers expected to be taking advantage of TSA’s services, ensure that you get to the airport with plenty of time to spare, especially as airlines have strict requirements on how early you must be at the gate to be able to board your flight.

TSA did, however, remind parents that their children can pass through TSA PreCheck with a parent, even if they do not have clearance themselves, as long as they are age 12 or under.

Making sure you do not bring any prohibited items in your carry-on will also be important to avoid delays. The TSA has recently issued warnings that snacks like peanut butter, yogurt, hummus, creamy dips, or cheese could fall within the liquid rule and may not be allowed on the plane. The agency also banned lithium-ion batteries from checked bags because of the potential fire risk.

By getting to the airport nice and early and making sure your packed bag and carry-on are free from contraband, you can hopefully enjoy your Fourth of July trip without incident, even if you have to wait in a security line that’s longer than usual.

