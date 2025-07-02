



All airlines allow different groups of travelers to board before their ticket might otherwise allow. These include families with children, unaccompanied minors, people who are disabled, and so on.

Few passengers complain about allowing these groups to board early.

Most airlines also invite military personnel traveling in uniform to board earlier than other passengers, and it’s a privilege no one complains about.

Now, the TSA is going one step further to make travel for uniformed members of the U.S. military a bit easier, even before they get to the gate.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) launched a new security initiative designed to streamline airport travel for active‑duty service members, civilian Department of Defense personnel, and Gold Star Families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

The program, named “Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease,” officially began July 1, 2025.

Key components of the initiative include:

Dedicated security lanes at airports near military installations.

TSA PreCheck fee waivers for Gold Star Families.

$25 discounts on PreCheck enrollment for active-duty DoD and civilian staff.

Continued complimentary PreCheck access available for uniformed service members and civilian DoD personnel who already qualify.

Airports near several major U.S. military bases are now allowing uniformed military personnel to use expedited TSA lanes. Image source: Byun/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TSA ‘Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease’ program officially opens

“Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease lanes” are now available at the following 10 airports:

San Antonio, Texas

Anchorage, Alaska

Atlanta

Austin, Texas

Colorado Springs, Colorado

El Paso, Texas

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Nashville, Tennessee

San Diego, California

Seattle

The rollout is intentional, timed to coincide with the busy Independence Day travel weekend, but will continue after the holiday, according to TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill.

McNeill stated that the agency is enhancing the travel experience by broadening access, simplifying enrollment, and collaborating with enrollment providers and industry partners to honor those who serve and their families.

The new lanes are designed to expedite security screening for active-duty military personnel in uniform. Travelers using these lanes still undergo full security screening, but benefit from shorter wait times and reduced physical congestion.

Airports selected for the rollout are primarily those serving or located near military bases, aiming to reduce hassle and increase convenience for those frequently on the move between where they serve and where they live.

The new program is in addition to existing benefits in place since late 2024 — specifically, free PreCheck access for all active-duty military personnel and DoD civilians, which applies to both official and personal travel as long as their Known Traveler Number (KTN) is properly linked.

What travelers should know about the military TSA lanes

The TSA has a few reminders related to the new “Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease” program:

Military-affiliated travelers should ensure their KTN (Defense ID number) is updated within airline and Defense Travel System profiles to receive PreCheck status.

Gold Star Families interested in enrolling for PreCheck should consult official TSA enrollment providers like CLEAR, IDEMIA, or Telos to access the full waiver benefit.

The TSA’s goal is to reduce stress for service members and families year-round, but especially during high-traffic travel periods like summer holidays.

If the program is well received, similar accommodations may eventually be implemented at additional airports across the country.

The rollout represents a tailored enhancement to TSA’s travel protocols, merging specialized security procedures with recognition of military sacrifice.

You can find the official details about this initiative on the TSA’s website under the “Military Travelers” section.

