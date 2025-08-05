



TSA PreCheck is a favorite of busy travelers. With PreCheck, you can pay a small fee (which varies by program) to make getting through airport security easier.

PreCheck offers a number of important benefits, including shorter lines, the ability to pass through security without removing shoes, the option to keep liquids in your carry-on, and the ability to go through security without taking off your shoes, belt, or light jacket.

However, while PreCheck has long been a popular choice, recent TSA changes have prompted some to question whether the program is worth it.

Specifically, TSA has removed the requirement that you take your shoes off at the airport, is considering removing some other rules like liquid limits, and is pushing to make wait times shorter.

With all of these changes, some doubt whether TSA PreCheck is still worth the cost and the hassle of signing up, Amid these questions, TSA has made a surprising new move.

There’s an exciting new TSA PreCheck deal available. Image source: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

TSA makes temporary change to PreCheck signups

With flyers no longer required to take off their shoes and some other unfavorable rules changing, many travelers wonder whether they should spring for TSA PreCheck, since regular airport security is hopefully going to become so much less of a hassle.

TSA has taken action as people express these concerns, and the government agency has announced a special new offer to make the value of PreCheck better for some travelers. Specifically, the agency will discount the signup fee.

The special deal runs through October 31, 2025. Travelers who sign up for their own TSA PreCheck membership will become eligible to save $15 on a second enrollment for a friend, family member, or anyone else.

Travelers have to sign up through IDEMIA, an authorized enrollment provider, in order to take advantage of the deal. They will also need to mention the family discount in order to qualify for the special price.

In addition, larger groups will benefit from even more significant savings. For example, a family of four that signs up will be eligible to get a $30 total discount on their TSA PreCheck memberships.

The regular price of TSA PreCheck enrollment with IDEMIA is $76.75, so the price savings is significant for those who sign up using the special offer from TSA.

Whether — and how — to sign up for discounted TSA PreCheck

The new TSA $15 off deal is only open to people newly enrolling in the Department of Homeland Security program. Those claiming the $15 off must sign up at the same IDEMIA enrollment location and must complete their signup on the same day and at the same time.

“For over 12 years, we’ve proudly enrolled travelers in TSA PreCheck, the gold standard in airport efficiency. With families benefiting tremendously from TSA PreCheck, and personally witnessing the stress of traveling with family firsthand, we are honored to partner with TSA on this latest initiative,” SVP of IDEMIA Public Security Lisa Shoemaker said in a statement.

If you have been on the fence about signing up for TSA PreCheck, now is a good time to enjoy special savings.

While you don’t have to take your shoes off anymore, you still have to wait in a longer line without PreCheck, and it is not clear that TSA is actually going to be relaxing any of its other rules anytime soon.

PreCheck continues to provide valuable benefits for the foreseeable future, and with this deal, it’s definitely worth the price.