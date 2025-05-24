



A few years ago, I arrived at LAX early in the morning to catch my flight home to Nevada. While standing in the TSA PreCheck line, I discovered I didn’t have my wallet; I’d left it on the kitchen counter at my friend’s house.

Panic set in.

But then it dawned on me that there must be a way to get on the plane without an ID because…what if my wallet had been stolen? What if I had been robbed instead of just careless?

When I got to the front of the line I told the TSA agent I’d lost my wallet.

Technically, I had lost track of it, but I didn’t have it with me, nor did I have any other form of identification.

The TSA agent called a colleague over, pulled me out of the line, and made a phone call to … TSA HQ? He then handed me the phone and the agent on the other end of the line asked me a bunch of questions about places I’ve lived, places I’ve worked and maybe my social security number; he drilled down enough that only I could know the answers to his questions.

From there, TSA agents had me undergo the humiliating full-body pat down, and also emptied out my carry-on bag, digging through every item.

Then they sent me on my way and I boarded my flight without further incident.

I don’t advise anyone to attempt to travel without an ID because who knows if my experience is typical, especially now that there are new Real ID requirements in place and you never know how flexible the TSA agents are going to be.

The Real ID act requiring a special type of ID is now required to board domestic flights. Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

Can you fly without a Real ID?

On May 7, the REAL ID went into effect and according to the TSA, state-issued IDs and driver licenses that are not Real-ID compliant will not be accepted as valid forms of ID.

Here’s what the TSA official statement says about flying without a Real ID:

Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant at TSA checkpoints and who do not have another acceptable alternative form of ID will be notified of their non-compliance, may be directed to a separate area and may receive additional screening. This includes TSA PreCheck passengers. The TSA officer may ask you to complete an identity verification process which includes collecting information such as your name and current address to confirm your identity. If your identity is confirmed, you will be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint, where you may be subject to additional screening. You will not be allowed to enter the security checkpoint if you choose to not provide acceptable identification, you decline to cooperate with the identity verification process, or your identity cannot be confirmed.

Those second two sentences are the parts that travelers need to know about.

If, for whatever reason, you don’t have a compliant ID you won’t necessarily be prevented from boarding your flight.

Again, it’s not advisable to try to evade the rules, or complicate matters, especially when it comes to air travel. Few things are more stressful than missing a flight, but sometimes stuff happens and you need to know your options.

What is the Real ID Act?

The Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, was the result of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses and identification cards.”

The Real ID requires a special ID in three specific circumstances:

To access certain federal facilities

To board federally regulated commercial aircraft

To enter nuclear power plants

In other words, you can continue using your old-style ID or passport to buy alcohol, check into a hotel, or drive.

Still if you haven’t updated your driver’s license or ID and you want to be ready for takeoff, it’s time to get it done and get that REAL ID.

