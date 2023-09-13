Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to invest up to US$100 million in Arm Holdings’ initial public offering.

said late Tuesday that its board approved the investment at a special meeting.

Arm and its underwriters are set to price the IPO on Wednesday following a week-long roadshow pitch to investors. Its American depositary shares are expected to start trading Thursday on the Nasdaq. The British chip designer is seeking a valuation of at least US$52 billion.

which has owned Arm since 2016, is selling 95.5 million shares in the chip designer, or about 10% of the company. SoftBank expects to keep the remaining shares.