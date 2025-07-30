The world watched as tsunami waves crashed over the far-eastern Russian coast, after one of the strongest earthquakes recorded struck Tuesday afternoon.

Those in Hawaii and on the U.S. West Coast wondered when during the night the waves would reach them. Federal officials issued alerts and warnings, urging some to evacuate and seek higher ground.

But so far, tsunami waves reaching the continental United States have been relatively small and Washington appears to have escaped largely unscathed, though waves are expected to continue rolling in early Wednesday.

How high were the waves?

Hawaii might have been the worst hit in the United States, with waves over 5 feet high making landfall around 10:30 p.m.

Tsunami waves in Northern California were lower than in Hawaii. The water spiked at around 2.5 feet in San Francisco and 3.5 feet in Crescent City near the California-Oregon border. Much of Southern California beaches saw less than a foot.

Washington was similarly fortunate. La Push saw a spike of 1.3 feet just before 4 a.m., according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Neah Bay, Toke Point and Port Angeles all saw less than half a foot.

What about fatalities or damage?

So far, it appears Washington’s coast and cities have no reports of damage or fatalities. Because of the timing of the waves, the tsunami made landfall when tides were relatively low, meaning even with the crest, most places didn’t see water levels above the high-tide mark.

The highest risk of damage passed in the early morning hours and even in places like Northern California, the aftermath seemed to be fairly minimal. Some damage has been reported in the Hawaiian islands but no deaths.

What’s next?

Tsunami advisories remain in effect for areas like La Push, and officials with the National Weather Service warn that people should avoid shoreline areas until they announce the all-safe.

The risk doesn’t only cover higher-than-normal waves but can also include stronger currents, which will pose a risk for the hours ahead.