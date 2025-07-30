Hawaii has so far “not seen a wave of consequence, which is a great relief to us,” Gov. Josh Green told reporters. “It’s kind of a blessing to not be reporting any damage.”

But he cautioned that “we have seen significant water recede several times in Haleiwa, and there were two waves that were measured coming through the Midway Atoll, so that’s been our concern.”

“Until we see what happens on the Big Island and the full wraparound of the islands, we won’t feel that we are in a position to start seeing and saying that we’re kind of in the clear,” Green said, adding that it would be at least two to three hours before that.

“So far though, at the moment, so good,” he said.