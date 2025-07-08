Attending private tuition and relaxing by playing chess and listening to music were among the strategies used by Hong Kong’s Primary Six students to achieve good grades and be part of the record 74 per cent of pupils who got into their most preferred secondary schools through the central allocation system.
At Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road), students shed tears of joy at their results. One exclaimed “I got in” several times after learning she had got a place in her first choice school, while another who enjoyed the same result thanked his parents.
“I love Wah Yan College (Kowloon) for its sports ground and its huge campus as I am into track and field,” said Aiden Chan Yin-lok.
He had visited the campus of the elite boys’ secondary school in his district even before enrolling in primary school, and had been preparing to get into Wah Yan since he was in Primary Four, his mother said.