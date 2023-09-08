Ah, the good old can of tuna. Say what you will about this kitchen staple, but canned tuna is one of the most convenient and low-key tasty ingredients you can keep stocked in the pantry and – depending on the brand you shop for (not Sirena, even though it’s the best one) – it can also be pretty affordable, too.

With all that considered, we thought we’d pull together a list of cheap and tasty recipes using canned tuna so that when you can’t be arsed cooking dinner, or you’re looking for a cheap lunch option, you can nosh on something a little more inspired than tuna and plain rice.

We’ve obviously consulted the best recipe resource on the internet for this, TikTok.

3 easy as hell canned tuna recipes

Tuna and mayo rice bowl

Starting with a recipe from NYT Cooking (so you know it’s good), this recipe from contributor Eric Kim is “a staple in Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean households”.

Here’s how you make it.

What you’ll need:

1 can of tuna in oil

2 tbsp of mayonnaise (make it yourself!)

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

1/2 tsp soy sauce

1 cup cooked white rice

Spring onions

Furikake

Directions:

Mix mayo, sesame oil and soy sauce together Add your tuna mixture to the rice Top with spring onions and furikake

Tuna nuggets

TikTok creator @iricksnacks shared this recipe for tuna nuggets and it has amassed quite the response, because of its appeal to ‘lazy’ cooks.

Below is credited to @iricksnacks.

What you’ll need:

1 can of tuna

1 cup of shredded cheddar

1 large egg

Chili lime seasoning

Directions:

Mix all ingredients Shape into nuggets Air fry at 400F (200C) for 10-15 minutes Serve with guac and spicy mayo

Spicy tuna pasta recipe

TikTok creator @manasgoodies has shared a delicious-looking recipe for spicy tuna pasta, which is a classic dinner option when you’re low on time.

Below is credited to @manasgoodies

What you’ll need:

5 tbsp butter

1/2 yellow onion chopped into cubes

2 cloves garlic*minced

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 1/4 cup cup heavy cream

pasta water

Mexican cheese

2 boxes of linguine pasta cooked fully

1 can tuna chopped

seasonings: (1 tsp each) red chilli flakes, black pepper, chilli powder, paprika, garlic powder, salt

Directions:

First start by chopping your onions and minced your garlic. Then boil your water for your pasta. Next heat up your pan and melt down the butter. Then add your onions and garlic and sauté till they shrink a bit. Next add your tomato paste and then mix till combined. Then add your heavy cream and seasoning and mix till a sauce forms. Once your sauce is thick, add your pasta water and mix. Then add your cheese and mix til cheesy sauce forms. After your (sic) drained your pasta water. Add your pasta in your sauce and add your tuna too. And mix till a cheesy creamy pasta forms. Serve and enjoy.

Lead image credit: TikTok