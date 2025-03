Richard Sutton and Andrew Barto made key breakthroughs in reinforcement learning Dawn Gaves, University of Alberta/Zinj Guo, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Andrew Barto and Richard Sutton have won the 2024 Turing award, which is often called the Nobel prize of computing, for their fundamental work on ideas in machine learning that later proved crucial to the success of artificial intelligence models such as Google DeepMind’s AlphaGo.

Barto, who is now retired and lives in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, didn’t even realise he was nominated for the award. “I joined a Zoom with some people and was told and I was…