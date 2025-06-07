Turkey capitalizes on scoring chances to beat US

Turkey defeated the US 2-1 in an international friendly match on June 8, 2025. The fixture, which provided both teams an opportunity to test lineups ahead of competitive fixtures, saw Turkey make the most of their chances despite conceding early and trailing in several key statistical categories.

Jack McGlynn gave the US men’s national team an early lead with a goal in the opening minute. However, Turkey responded quickly, equalizing in the 24th minute through Arda Güler. Just three minutes later, Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored what would become the winning goal, completing Turkey’s first-half comeback.

Although the US maintained 60 percent of possession and completed 632 passes with an 88 percent accuracy rate, they failed to capitalize on their control of the game. In contrast, Turkey, with only 40 percent of possession and 441 passes, were more clinical in the final third.

The US registered 13 total shots but managed only 3 on target, while Turkey took 11 shots with 5 on target, showing greater efficiency in front of goal.

US controls possession but falls short

The US team’s control of the ball did not translate into goals. Their performance featured more accurate passing and overall dominance in midfield, but the inability to convert opportunities proved costly. The team also committed 14 fouls compared to Turkey’s 8, reflecting a more aggressive but less effective approach.

Set pieces offered minimal advantage for either side, with Turkey earning 5 corners to the US’s 4. Both teams finished the match with one yellow card and no red cards. The US was not called offside during the match, while Turkey was flagged once.

Despite the statistical edge in key metrics like possession and passing accuracy, the US struggled to break down Turkey’s defense after the early lead. The friendly revealed gaps in attacking coordination for the United States and underlined Turkey’s resilience and finishing quality.

The match concludes a series of summer friendlies for both teams, offering tactical data and performance insights as they prepare for upcoming competitive fixtures in the international calendar.

