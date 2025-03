Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the Iftar dinner with members of the AK Party’s CDAC and Women’s, Youth and Other Branches at the AK Party Congress Centre in Ankara, Turkiye on March 17, 2025.

Photo by TUR Presidency / Murat Kula / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images