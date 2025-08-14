Turkey has signed a security agreement with Syria to assist Damascus in military training and cooperation, including consultancy and equipment procurement, a Turkish defence ministry source told journalists on Thursday.

The previous day, Turkey and Syria’s defence ministers inked a “joint training consultancy memorandum of understanding” during a visit to Ankara by a high-level Syrian delegation to discuss the security challenges Damascus has faced since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government.

The agreement is viewed as an initial step towards enabling Syria to restructure its armed forces, transfer expertise, and acquire equipment to build a modern military capable of addressing both internal and external threats.

Last month, Syria formally requested military assistance from Turkey after Israeli strikes targeted Damascus and Sweida, during intercommunal violence between the Druze and Bedouin tribes.

Independent experts have criticised the Syrian government, which intervened as tensions were ratcheted up by the Israeli strikes, for failing to adequately address the violence.

New MEE newsletter: Jerusalem Dispatch

Sign up to get the latest insights and analysis on

Israel-Palestine, alongside Turkey Unpacked and other MEE newsletters

Ankara and Damascus have been in talks over a broader defence pact that could involve the deployment of Turkish troops to at least three major Syrian bases.

However, the newly signed joint training consultancy agreement does not yet provide the framework for such a deployment.

Managing emerging threats

A Turkish defence ministry source said Ankara has repeatedly expressed its readiness to assist Syria in combating terrorism, including threats from the Islamic State group.

According to the ministry, the memorandum aims to coordinate and plan military training and cooperation, provide consultancy, share expertise and operational experience.

It will also facilitate the procurement of military equipment, weapons systems, logistical materials and related services in line with defence needs, and offer technical support and training for their operation when necessary.

Turkey has provided similar security assistance and training to several countries in the region, with Turkish officers overseeing cadet training programmes either on-site or by hosting foreign officers for instruction.

Turkey warns Syrian Kurds: Don’t become Israeli pawns Read More »

The deal is also believed to establish a framework for advising the Syrian army’s command during active conflicts, particularly on managing emerging threats.

Although Turkey has become a central player in Syria following Assad’s fall – maintaining close relations with the current Syrian president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and his inner circle – Ankara had, for months, stepped back to allow the new Damascus administration to take the lead.

However, repeated Israeli strikes in southern Syria that targeted the newly restructured Syrian army – despite Ankara’s efforts to mediate between Damascus and Israel – prompted frustration in both Ankara and Damascus. Sharaa ultimately decided to formally seek Ankara’s assistance to counterbalance Israeli actions.

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed that Ankara has been, and will remain, supportive of any peaceful resolution to the Sweida crisis, where Israel claims it is acting to defend the rights of the Druze community.

Ankara was also vocal about negotiations dragging on between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus, saying that the Kurdish groups in the militia weren’t acting in good faith and were delaying their merger with the new Syrian government. Turkey perceives the SDF as an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a proscribed organisation.

Security sources told Middle East Eye that while Turkey would not directly intervene against the SDF, the Turkish military could provide indirect support for a limited operation by the Syrian army.

The sources said preparations for such an operation had already been completed in case the SDF fails to comply with the 10 March agreement, under which SDF commander Mazloum Abdi pledged to join the new government.