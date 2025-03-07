Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday spoke in favour of reaching a ceasefire in the Ukraine war as quickly as possible.

Ankara advocates “the cessation of aerial and maritime aggression … as well as establishing an urgent ceasefire,” Erdoğan told a video meeting of leaders organized by the European Union.

France has proposed a one-month ceasefire in the air and at sea as a step towards a possible peace agreement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also shown openness to such a limited ceasefire.

Turkey seeks to be involved in future possible EU mechanisms for the security and reconstruction of Ukraine, the Turkish leader added.

Erdoğan also emphasized the importance of a “solid diplomatic foundation” to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

Turkey, a NATO member, has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine, and Erdoğan has previously said Turkey would be the “ideal” place to hold potential peace negotiations.